Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Avengers Podcast – Ep 01 – What's in a name?

    Avengers Podcast – Ep 01 – What's in a name?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2022

    Audio by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Episode 01 features a conversation with Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 340th FTG senior enlisted leader; and Lt. Col. John Somogyi, 340th FTG Plans and Programs director, and delves into the topic of identity, specifically the 340th FTG, and how the unit became known as the Avengers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.24.2022 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70899
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109284435.mp3
    Length: 00:13:48
    Artist 340 FTG PA
    Album Avengers Podcast
    Track # 01
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avengers Podcast – Ep 01 – What's in a name?, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    340ftg
    Avengers Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT