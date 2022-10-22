Avengers Podcast – Ep 01 – What's in a name?

Episode 01 features a conversation with Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 340th FTG senior enlisted leader; and Lt. Col. John Somogyi, 340th FTG Plans and Programs director, and delves into the topic of identity, specifically the 340th FTG, and how the unit became known as the Avengers.