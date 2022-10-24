Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 24OCT2022

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 24OCT2022

    BAHRAIN

    10.24.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    On this week's 'Straight Talk with Fleet Compton', CMC Compton and DJ Cali congratulate the newest chiefs in the fleet, go over DJ Cali's own promotion, talk Top Gun, and play Beat the Fleet.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.25.2022 03:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 24OCT2022, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Straight Talk

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton

