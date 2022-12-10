Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kaiserslautern MWR Holiday Bazaar Spot

    Kaiserslautern MWR Holiday Bazaar Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.12.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A :15 spot promoting the Kaiserslautern MWR Holiday Bazaar on November 4th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (DMA Radio Spot by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 10.24.2022 07:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70895
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109283325.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Commercial
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern MWR Holiday Bazaar Spot, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    Army and MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT