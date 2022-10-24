Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: October 24, 2022

    JAPAN

    10.24.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, B-1B Bomber Task Force returns to Guam for multilateral training operations, U.S. Air Force 18th Wing and 22nd Air Refueling Wing expand Agile Combat Employment capabilities, and United States and Laos hold 10th comprehensive bilateral dialogue.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.24.2022 02:28
