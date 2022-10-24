On this Pacific Pulse, B-1B Bomber Task Force returns to Guam for multilateral training operations, U.S. Air Force 18th Wing and 22nd Air Refueling Wing expand Agile Combat Employment capabilities, and United States and Laos hold 10th comprehensive bilateral dialogue.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2022 02:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70893
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109283250.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 24, 2022, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT