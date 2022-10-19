Master Sgt. Andre Coln and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Woods join the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss command authority, and what junior and senior enlisted personnel need to know to be successful.
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 35 - Command Authority: A Guide for Senior Enlisted Leaders, by SSG Brandon Cox
