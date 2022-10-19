Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221021 AFN News - Hispanic Heritage Month

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    10.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    Incirlik Air Base has held numerous events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, held from September 15 to October 15. Hispanic Heritage Month began as a weeklong celebration in 1968 and has since been expanded to 30 days in 1988. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 06:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: INCIRLIK , 1, TR 
    This work, 221021 AFN News - Hispanic Heritage Month, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Hispanic
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    39 ABW
    39th ABW

