The 39th Contracting Squadron was recently selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX to collaborate with a private company as part of the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Program. The collaboration will allow 39th CS Airmen access to key software that will facilitate the process of Air Force contracting and get Incirlik Airmen the resources they need. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2022 06:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70875
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109280173.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|INCIRLIK , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 221021 AFN News - 39th Contracting Squadron Collaboration, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT