221021 AFN News - 39th Contracting Squadron Collaboration

The 39th Contracting Squadron was recently selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX to collaborate with a private company as part of the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Program. The collaboration will allow 39th CS Airmen access to key software that will facilitate the process of Air Force contracting and get Incirlik Airmen the resources they need. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)