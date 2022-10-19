Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221021 AFN News - 39th Contracting Squadron Collaboration

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    10.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Contracting Squadron was recently selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX to collaborate with a private company as part of the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Program. The collaboration will allow 39th CS Airmen access to key software that will facilitate the process of Air Force contracting and get Incirlik Airmen the resources they need. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 06:59
    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    39th ABW
    39 CONS

