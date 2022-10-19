Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    221021 AFN News - Career Fair

    221021 AFN News - Career Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    10.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Incirlik Air Base Airmen Committed to Excellence Council hosted a Career Fair at the Community Center October 21. The event had subject matter experts from various career fields such as security forces, public affairs and finance giving career advice to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor D. Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.21.2022 06:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70874
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109280172.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Year 2022
    Location: INCIRLIK , 1, TR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 221021 AFN News - Career Fair, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    ACE
    39 ABW
    audio
    39th ABW
    Career Advice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT