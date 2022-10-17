Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Security Awareness Month

    Cyber Security Awareness Month

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    AFN Humphreys

    COL Leslie Thompson, Eighth Army G-6 and SGM Lawrence Allen, Eighth Army G-6 senior enlisted leader, talk about the importance of cyber security awareness live on air.

    This work, Cyber Security Awareness Month, by SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cyber security

