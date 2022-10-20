221020-N-CR158-1001

An informational radio spot to remind GTMO base residents of changes in the rotator flight schedule during the month of November of 2022. U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Kyle Fiori.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2022 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70864
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109279064.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
