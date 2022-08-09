Military OneSource Podcast — Faster Than Fast Food: Leveraging seasonal vegetables for meals and snacks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70858" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn how to create meals at home that are nutritious, inexpensive and faster than fast food.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Karen Hawkins, a registered dietician with Military Community and Family Policy, and Laurie Zerga, an author and culinary educator for kids who works with the Air Force Child Youth Programs. Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with MC&FP. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.