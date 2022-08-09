Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Faster Than Fast Food: Leveraging seasonal vegetables for meals and snacks

    Military OneSource Podcast — Faster Than Fast Food: Leveraging seasonal vegetables for meals and snacks

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how to create meals at home that are nutritious, inexpensive and faster than fast food.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Karen Hawkins, a registered dietician with Military Community and Family Policy, and Laurie Zerga, an author and culinary educator for kids who works with the Air Force Child Youth Programs. Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with MC&FP. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    TAGS

    DOD
    food
    nutrition
    military
    military onesource

