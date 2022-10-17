Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 17OCT2022

DJ Cali and CMC Compton are joined in the booth by Mr. Bridgers and Mrs. Algarin From the personal propert office. This weeks 'Straight Talk with Fleet Compton' goes over what services the personal property team provides, sports, Halloween and of course - Beat the Fleet.