    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 17OCT2022

    BAHRAIN

    10.17.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    DJ Cali and CMC Compton are joined in the booth by Mr. Bridgers and Mrs. Algarin From the personal propert office. This weeks 'Straight Talk with Fleet Compton' goes over what services the personal property team provides, sports, Halloween and of course - Beat the Fleet.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 10.17.2022 07:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70829
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109271578.mp3
    Length: 01:31:44
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 17OCT2022, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton

