Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 3 – Multi-Capable Airman

Join us this week as students of Squadron Officer School interview Maj

Samory A. Abdul-Raheem to discuss Multi-Capable Airman (MCA). Maj

Abdul-Raheem provides unique insight into how his team was involved in

establishing MCA training for a unit in PACAF from the ground up, the

challenges they faced, and what integrated MCA training may look like for

future Airman.



Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to read

AFDN 1-21 Agile Combat Employment, AFDP 3-99 Joint All-Domain Ops, USAF

doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics

discussed in this podcast.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views

expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United

States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the

podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for

operational security or safety concerns.