    Community Action Cast - October 2022

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Below are time stamps to various presenters during the Community Action Cast.

    00:24 Mission Calendar
    02:54 JBER Connect Calendar
    10:00 673d MSG
    12:12 Delayed Reporting
    15:26 773d CES
    19:26 11th Airborne
    20:50 Buckner Fitness Center
    23:40 JBER Life Marketing
    29:30 Med Group
    30:50 Exchange
    35:15 Installation Safety Office
    36:58 Outdoor Recreation
    41:23 Military Housing Office
    48:14 Mammography
    50:00 Closing Statement

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 18:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70750
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109258230.mp3
    Length: 01:03:20
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Cast - October 2022, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CAC
    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska

