Below are time stamps to various presenters during the Community Action Cast.
00:24 Mission Calendar
02:54 JBER Connect Calendar
10:00 673d MSG
12:12 Delayed Reporting
15:26 773d CES
19:26 11th Airborne
20:50 Buckner Fitness Center
23:40 JBER Life Marketing
29:30 Med Group
30:50 Exchange
35:15 Installation Safety Office
36:58 Outdoor Recreation
41:23 Military Housing Office
48:14 Mammography
50:00 Closing Statement
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 18:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70750
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109258230.mp3
|Length:
|01:03:20
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Action Cast - October 2022, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
