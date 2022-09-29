The Spooky Soiree is a local charity event located on Camp Hupmhreys on October 29th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 01:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70738
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109256407.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spooky Soiree Commercial Spot, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
