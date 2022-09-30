Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Episode 1

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Audio by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    In this episode, Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of Georgia, introduces the podcast as a new format and delivers information about the Georgia Service Cancelable Loan and GI Bill with guests Sgt. Frank Kadiri and Tech. Sgt. Amber Stanley.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:56
    Georgia
    Podcast
    Recruiting
    Incentives
    National Guard GI Bill

