    News on TAIP

    TURKEY

    09.28.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Col. Kevin McCaskey, Vice Wing Commander 39th Air Base Wing, sent out a base wide email on how he would like Airmen to participate in a survey on the incentive to TAIP. Some incentives are allowing to take our pets to Incirlik and shipping our cars here. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 06:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: TR
    39th ABW
    Air Base Wing
    Col. McCaskey
    TAIP

