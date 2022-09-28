News on TAIP

Col. Kevin McCaskey, Vice Wing Commander 39th Air Base Wing, sent out a base wide email on how he would like Airmen to participate in a survey on the incentive to TAIP. Some incentives are allowing to take our pets to Incirlik and shipping our cars here. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)