    Strengthening the economic security

    Strengthening the economic security

    TURKEY

    09.24.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    On Sept. 22, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced immediate and long-term actions to help strengthen the economic security and stability of service members and their families.
    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 06:44
    This work, Strengthening the economic security, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    money
    strength
    SECDEF
    Lloyd J. Austin
    Economic

