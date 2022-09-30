NATO Review: Knowledge security: insights for NATO

Knowledge security entails mitigating the risks of espionage, unwanted knowledge transfers, intellectual property theft, data leakage and the misuse of dual-use technology (technology that is primarily “focused on commercial markets but may also have defence and security applications”).
In the context of research on and the development of high-end technology, knowledge security is vital to NATO’s ability to deter and defend against adversaries and protect the prosperity of its members.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2022 05:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70680
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109245827.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:41
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT