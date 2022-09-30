Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Review: Knowledge security: insights for NATO

    NATO Review: Knowledge security: insights for NATO

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    09.30.2022

    Knowledge security entails mitigating the risks of espionage, unwanted knowledge transfers, intellectual property theft, data leakage and the misuse of dual-use technology (technology that is primarily “focused on commercial markets but may also have defence and security applications”).

    In the context of research on and the development of high-end technology, knowledge security is vital to NATO’s ability to deter and defend against adversaries and protect the prosperity of its members.

