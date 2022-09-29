Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks - Ep. 1 Army Voting Program & Military Postal Opns

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Voting absentee is a very simple process and every ballot, every vote counts. That’s the message U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, the 63rd Adjutant General of the Army wants Soldiers and family members stationed in the continental United States and overseas to understand as the 2022 U.S. mid-term elections rapidly approach.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    HRC
    Army Voting Program
    Military Postal Operations

