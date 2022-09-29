TAG Talks - Ep. 1 Army Voting Program & Military Postal Opns

Voting absentee is a very simple process and every ballot, every vote counts. That’s the message U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, the 63rd Adjutant General of the Army wants Soldiers and family members stationed in the continental United States and overseas to understand as the 2022 U.S. mid-term elections rapidly approach.