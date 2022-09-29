Interview with 101-year-old Wisconsin World War II Veteran, Retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker, Part I

This is a part of an interview with retired Army Lt. Col. Harry Baker of Pewaukee, Wis., completed by phone on Sept. 29, 2022, with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. Baker is 101 years old — will be 102 on Oct. 9 — and is a World War II veteran who began his service at then-Camp McCoy, Wis. He was an artillery officer, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge with Patton's 3rd Army, and so much more. Baker recalled how Fort McCoy was in the 1940s and shared some of his memories from World War II while having a conversation with his interviewer. He talked about going to Army Artillery School in 1943 at Fort Sill, Okla., and spending winter and training with artillery at McCoy with the 76th Division before going overseas. Baker is a native of Milwaukee, a Michigan State graduate, and was married to his wife Patricia for 78 years. (Audio and Interview by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)