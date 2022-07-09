CMSgt. Lloyd Towns, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group, talks about the coming inspections at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Sept 7, 2022.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 05:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70669
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109244044.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spots
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Chat Spot CMSgt. Lloyd Towns, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS
