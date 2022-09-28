Your Personnel File - Episode 16 AIM2 - Preferencing and Location Considerations

The episode features guests Maj. Andra DeAngelis, ORSA from Officer Personnel Management Directorate; Maj. Loren Peterson, Deputy Chief, Officer Accessions Branch; and Capt. Timothy Yu, Captains AG Career Manager. The group speaks about the upcoming assignment cycle with focus on how to preference available positions and considerations to make when selecting possible duty assignments.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 14:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70665
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109242842.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:57
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|185
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
