Your Personnel File - Episode 16 AIM2 - Preferencing and Location Considerations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70665" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The episode features guests Maj. Andra DeAngelis, ORSA from Officer Personnel Management Directorate; Maj. Loren Peterson, Deputy Chief, Officer Accessions Branch; and Capt. Timothy Yu, Captains AG Career Manager. The group speaks about the upcoming assignment cycle with focus on how to preference available positions and considerations to make when selecting possible duty assignments.