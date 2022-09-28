Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your Personnel File - Episode 16 AIM2 - Preferencing and Location Considerations

    09.28.2022

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The episode features guests Maj. Andra DeAngelis, ORSA from Officer Personnel Management Directorate; Maj. Loren Peterson, Deputy Chief, Officer Accessions Branch; and Capt. Timothy Yu, Captains AG Career Manager. The group speaks about the upcoming assignment cycle with focus on how to preference available positions and considerations to make when selecting possible duty assignments.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:57
