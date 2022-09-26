Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 46: Suicide Prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Month and a time to raise awareness about ways we can all play a part in helping to prevent suicide. In this episode 19th ESC Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Terry Cobban and 19th ESC Resiliency NCO Staff Sgt. Dana Snowden talk about ways you can get help. 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988 on any DSN phone or 0808-555-118 on your cellphone. USFK Korea-wide Suicide Crisis Lifeline: Dial 911 on any DSN phone or 0503-322-0118 on your cell phone. If you are South Korean employee and need help call LIFELINE KOREA at 1588-9191