    AFN Aviano Radio News: Marines at Aviano

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Marines at Aviano

    ITALY

    09.26.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Aviano

    On this AFN Aviano radio news Colonel Vincent O'Connor, 31st Fighter Wing Vice Commander, explains a joint training with the Marine Unit VMFA 323 in support of the NATO mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 26, 2022. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 09:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70641
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109237814.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Marines at Aviano, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO

    Radio

    AFN

    Aviano

    Marines

    TAGS

    NATO
    Radio
    AFN
    Joint Training
    Aviano
    Marines

