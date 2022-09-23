Sept. 17th was citizenship day for several Fort Riley Soldiers. Listen in on a ceremony and a specialists from the Staff Judge
Advocate office on the path to U.S.
citizenship for Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2022 14:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70628
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109235067.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:17
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort riley Podcast - Episode 122 Soldier Path to Citizenship, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT