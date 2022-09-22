Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECARMY visits European theater

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, shares the reason for her visit to U.S. Army Europe and Africa during an interview with U.S Army Sgt. Austin Baker, public affairs broadcast sergeant, Defense Media Activity Wiesbaden, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Sept. 22, 2022. Wormuth first visited the European theater as Secretary of the Army in November 2021. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 09:12
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 70622
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109233941.mp3
    Length: 00:01:32
    Artist Sgt. Austin Baker
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECARMY visits European theater, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    SECARMY
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

