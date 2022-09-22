SECARMY visits European theater

The Honorable Christine Wormuth, United States Secretary of the Army, shares the reason for her visit to U.S. Army Europe and Africa during an interview with U.S Army Sgt. Austin Baker, public affairs broadcast sergeant, Defense Media Activity Wiesbaden, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Sept. 22, 2022. Wormuth first visited the European theater as Secretary of the Army in November 2021. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
