Inside Iwakuni Radio News Sept. 9, 2022

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri narrates the Sept. 9, 2022, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network. Stories include a 9/11 memorial stair climb and a chemical biological radiological nuclear exercise. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)