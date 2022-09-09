Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News Sept. 9, 2022

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri narrates the Sept. 9, 2022, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network. Stories include a 9/11 memorial stair climb and a chemical biological radiological nuclear exercise. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News Sept. 9, 2022, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

