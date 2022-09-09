U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri narrates the Sept. 9, 2022, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network. Stories include a 9/11 memorial stair climb and a chemical biological radiological nuclear exercise. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 19:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70599
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109230915.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside Iwakuni Radio News Sept. 9, 2022, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT