    AFN Aviano Radio News: Bella Bafana Bazaar Interview

    ITALY

    09.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Aviano

    On this AFN Aviano radio news Sarah Thomas, Bella Bafana Bazaar Chair, highlights a variety of opportunities at this year's Bella Bafana Bazaar at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 19, 2022. (Department of Defense radio news by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 05:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70545
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109224236.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Bella Bafana Bazaar Interview, by SrA Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

