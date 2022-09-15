Fort McCoy Garrison Commander gives remarks during 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Observance

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides final comments Sept. 15, 2022, during the 2022 Fort McCoy observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month held Sept. 15, 2022, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Guest speaker for the event was Counselor Carmella Navarro of Chicago. Ms. Navarro has experience working with the Army Reserve's 85th Support Command and much more as a licensed clinical professional counselor. Navarro shared many personal experiences in her presentation and at the end she was presented with a special plaque of appreciation from the Garrison Command Team. Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger also gave Navarro great compliments for her presentation. Hispanic Heritage Month goes from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 annually and is observed by the Army and the Department of Defense and all the military services every year. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 23:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70540
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109223957.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
