    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, our special guest host, Sgt. Daniel Thompson, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs, learns about mold remediation with Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison command senior enlisted leader, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Perez, a mold remediation specialist from 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform today!

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    mold
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

