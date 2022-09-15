On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, our special guest host, Sgt. Daniel Thompson, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs, learns about mold remediation with Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Buchanan, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison command senior enlisted leader, and Staff Sgt. Anthony Perez, a mold remediation specialist from 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform today!
