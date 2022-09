Marine Minute: National Preparedness Month

I'M LANCE CORPORAL JOSEPH COOPER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE. SEPTEMBER IS OBSERVED AS NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTHAND BRINGS AWARENESS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF BEINGREADY FOR DISASTERS; MAN-MADE OR NATURAL, AND EMERGENCIES. IT’S IMPORTANT FOR MARINES TO STAY READY, BE PREPARED,AND HELP REDUCETHE DANGEROF LARGE-SCALE EMERGENCIES.FIRST UNDERSTANDINGWHAT CLASSIFIES AS A DISASTER, WILL HELPYOU PROPERRLY PREPARE. A DISASTER IS AN EVENT THAT CAUSES WIDE-SPREAD HUMAN, MATERIAL, ECONOMIC OR ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE. THESE EVENTS CAN BE SHORT OR LONG TERM. SOME EXAMPLES INCLUDE: EARTHQUAKES, FLOODS, FIRES AND TERRORIST ATTACKS.THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY OR FEMA CREATED NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH TO ENCOURAGE ALL AMERICANS TO PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES; WHICH CAN HAPPEN AT ANY TIME.TO PRACTICE SAFE HABITS, CONDUCT SAFETY DRILLS WITH YOUR FAMILYAND HAVE A PLAN. YOU CAN ALSO VOLUNTEER AT YOUR LOCAL RED CROSS SHELTER, NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH,OR LOCAL FIRE STATIONTO GAIN PREPADENSS TRAINING OR OFFER ASSISTANCE TO UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES.FOR INFORMATION BE SURE TO VISIT FEMA.ORG. REMEMBER MARINES, DISASTER CAN STRIKE AT ANY TIME. IT’S IMPORTANT TO STAY PREPARED AND STAY IN THE FIGHT.

AND THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.