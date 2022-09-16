Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 1 - Joint All-Domain Operations

    Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 1 - Joint All-Domain Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air University Public Affairs

    Join us this week as students of Squadron Officer School interview Dr. Jeffrey M. Reilly to discuss Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO). They define JADO, cover its importance to current and future Airman, how it differs from concepts used in other services, and the path towards JADO joint doctrine.

    Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to read AFDP 3-99 Joint All-Domain Ops, other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.

    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70524
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109221675.mp3
    Length: 00:30:27
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 1 - Joint All-Domain Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOS
    doctrine
    Squadron Officer School
    JADO
    Joint All-Domain Operations
    #USAFDoctrine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT