Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 1 - Joint All-Domain Operations

Join us this week as students of Squadron Officer School interview Dr. Jeffrey M. Reilly to discuss Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO). They define JADO, cover its importance to current and future Airman, how it differs from concepts used in other services, and the path towards JADO joint doctrine.



Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to read AFDP 3-99 Joint All-Domain Ops, other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about topics discussed in this podcast.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for operational security or safety concerns.