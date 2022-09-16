We talk to our local expert about this year's Fall Apple Day Festival.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70523
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109221673.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley the Podcast - Episode 121 2022 Fall Apple Day Festival, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT