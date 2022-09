Audio Marine Minute: National Hispanic Heritage Month

THE MARINE CORPS CELEBRATESAND OBSERVESNATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH FROM SEPTEMBER 15THTO OCTOBER 15TH.EVERY YEAR,THE MARINE CORPS HONORSALL AMERICANS OF HISPANIC DECENT AND ACKNOWLEDGES THEIR PAST AND ONGOING CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE SUCCESS AND GROWTH OF OUR CORPS, AND OUR NATION.HISPANIC AMERICANS ARE THE LARGEST MINORITY GROUP IN THE UNITED STATES TODAY, AND GENERATIONS OF HISPANICOR LATINOAMERICANS HAVE CONSISTENTLY HELPED MAKE OUR COUNTRY STRONG AND PROSPEROUS.SINCE THE FOUNDING OF THE CORPS IN 1775, AND UP TOTHEPRESENT DAY,MARINES OF HISPANIC DECENT HAVE DISTINGUISHED THEMSELVES WITH VALOR. DURING THE KOREAN WAR,FIVEHISPANIC MARINES WERE POSTHUMOUSLY AWARDED THE MEDAL OF HONOR.THE MARINE CORPS TAKES GREAT PRIDE IN BUILDING STRENGTH THROUGH DIVERSITY.DURING HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, WE TAKE THE OPPORTUNITY TO REFLECT ON THE CONTRIBUTIONS AND SACRIFICES

HISPANICS MADE TO OUR COUNTRY, NOT JUST IN THE MARINE CORPS, BUT IN ALL WALKS OF LIFE.AND THAT'S YOUR MARINE MINUTE.(OUTRO FOR AUDIO VERSION ONLY. "THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.")