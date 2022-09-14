Wildlife Biologist David Beckmann with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch discusses his job as a wildlife biologist Sept. 14, 2022, during this interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. Beckmann began working at Fort McCoy in 1990 as a contractor after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and then later as a government civilian — all as a wildlife biologist. Beckmann has been a longtime coordinator of Fort McCoy's deer management program, pest control program, and has supported invasive species control, endangered species programs, and much more. Beckmann's work, along with the rest of his team's in the Natural Resources Branch, has earned awards at the Department of Defense, Secretary of the Army, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and in other areas. Work that Beckmann has been a part of has been some of the first of its kind in natural resources management in the United States. On Sept. 30, 2022, Beckmann retires from Army service. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2022 12:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70513
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109218873.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Artist
|David Beckmann
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview with Fort McCoy Wildlife Biologist David Beckmann about 32-year career, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT