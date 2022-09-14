On this episode of Tinker Talks we talk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. What to look for, how to help weapons safety and more. This is a very important topic and this episode has a lot of valuable information and resources.
Make sure to download our AF Connect App.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @TinkerAirForceBase and on Twitter @Team_Tinker.
Until next time, take care of one another and stay safe.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 10:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70512
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109218730.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:32
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, by Gina Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT