Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Audio by Gina Anderson 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of Tinker Talks we talk about Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. What to look for, how to help weapons safety and more. This is a very important topic and this episode has a lot of valuable information and resources.

    Make sure to download our AF Connect App.
    Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @TinkerAirForceBase and on Twitter @Team_Tinker.

    Until next time, take care of one another and stay safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 10:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70512
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109218730.mp3
    Length: 00:24:32
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, by Gina Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide
    United States Air Force
    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT