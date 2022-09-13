On this Pacific Pulse: Assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Dr. Ely Ratner will depart for a trip to India and Vietnam this week to deepen the united states' cooperation with each of these key Indo-Pacific partners, the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, participated in exercise predator’s run, and U.S. Navy engineers, known as Seabees, are conducting repairs and enhancement projects throughout Honiara as part of pacific partnership 2022, and
This work, Next Pacific Pulse: Sep 13, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
