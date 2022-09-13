Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Next Pacific Pulse: Sep 13, 2022

    JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Dr. Ely Ratner will depart for a trip to India and Vietnam this week to deepen the united states' cooperation with each of these key Indo-Pacific partners, the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, participated in exercise predator’s run, and U.S. Navy engineers, known as Seabees, are conducting repairs and enhancement projects throughout Honiara as part of pacific partnership 2022, and

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 22:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Seabee
    Indo-Pacific
    Predators Run
    Ely Ratner

