Next Pacific Pulse: Sep 13, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Dr. Ely Ratner will depart for a trip to India and Vietnam this week to deepen the united states' cooperation with each of these key Indo-Pacific partners, the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin, participated in exercise predator’s run, and U.S. Navy engineers, known as Seabees, are conducting repairs and enhancement projects throughout Honiara as part of pacific partnership 2022, and