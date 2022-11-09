Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Radio Report - Air Fest

    Misawa Radio Report - Air Fest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Interview with Edwin Gross about Air Fest's importance between U.S.-Japan partnership

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 20:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70473
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109215848.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report - Air Fest, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    air
    partnership
    fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT