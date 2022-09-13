The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 64 - Life as a Instructor Pilot

Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke virtually with Capt. Ashley Bird, 33rd Flying Training Squadron executive officer at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, about her journey to the military through ROTC at Purdue University, the path to becoming a pilot, the pros and cons of being a force generator instructor pilot, and her personal life being military married to military. Bird also talks about rated diversity improvement, which is the Air Force’s focused, long-term effort to attract, recruit, develop, and retain a diverse rated leadership corps.