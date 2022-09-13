Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 64 - Life as a Instructor Pilot

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs team spoke virtually with Capt. Ashley Bird, 33rd Flying Training Squadron executive officer at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, about her journey to the military through ROTC at Purdue University, the path to becoming a pilot, the pros and cons of being a force generator instructor pilot, and her personal life being military married to military. Bird also talks about rated diversity improvement, which is the Air Force’s focused, long-term effort to attract, recruit, develop, and retain a diverse rated leadership corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

