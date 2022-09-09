Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Job fair

    Job fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tracy Adjeisarpong 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Community Services Relocation Readiness Program hosts a job fair at the Exchange Mall on Hainerberg Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE on Sept. 28, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Sept 9, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Tracy Adjeisarpong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70469
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109214691.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SSG Tracy Adjeisarpong
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Job fair, by SSG Tracy Adjeisarpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Job Fair
    Army Community Service
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT