U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Family and Morale, Welfare, Recreations Amelia Earhart Playhouse presents a solo cello recital at Amelia Earhart Playhouse in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE on Sept. 24, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Sept. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Tracy Adjeisarpong)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 04:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|70468
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109214690.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|SSG Tracy Adjeisarpong
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resiliency: A Solo Cello Recital radio spot, by SSG Tracy Adjeisarpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
