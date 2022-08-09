Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 45: Counterproductive Leadership

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 45: Counterproductive Leadership

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.08.2022

    Audio by Kevin Bell 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    In this episode members of the 19th ESC Inspector General team discuss counterproductive leadership.

    If you need to speak with someone in IG, call the following numbers: U.S. Army IG Hotline from Korea at 001-1-703-545-1845 or via DSN at 312-865-1845 or the speak to the 19th ESC IG by calling 0503-363-4076 or DSN 315-763-4076

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70461
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109213559.mp3
    Length: 00:32:08
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    The Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    Every Soldier Counts Podcast
    19th ESC Inspector General

