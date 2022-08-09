Every Soldier Counts Podcast -- Episode 45: Counterproductive Leadership

In this episode members of the 19th ESC Inspector General team discuss counterproductive leadership.



If you need to speak with someone in IG, call the following numbers: U.S. Army IG Hotline from Korea at 001-1-703-545-1845 or via DSN at 312-865-1845 or the speak to the 19th ESC IG by calling 0503-363-4076 or DSN 315-763-4076