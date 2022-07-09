On September 5th, 2022, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo directed Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness One in preparation for Typhoon 12W (HINNAMNOR), which passed through Sasebo that very evening.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 21:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70444
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109210680.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8-9SEPT22 TFNEWSCAST, by PO2 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT