    Tinker Talks - Commander of Air Force Materiel Command highlights Tinker, Partnerships, Priorities

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Welcome to this edition of Tinker Talks. Gen. Duke Richardson, Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, sits down with us during his immersion of Tinker Air Force Base to talk about a host of topics.

    Please remember to check out our socials:

    Facebook and Instagram - @TinkerAirForceBase
    Twitter - @Team_Tinker
    Website - www.tinker.af.mil

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 17:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70437
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109207140.mp3
    Length: 00:17:45
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Leadership
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

