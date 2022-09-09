Tinker Talks - Commander of Air Force Materiel Command highlights Tinker, Partnerships, Priorities

Welcome to this edition of Tinker Talks. Gen. Duke Richardson, Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, sits down with us during his immersion of Tinker Air Force Base to talk about a host of topics.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2022 17:38
|Length:
|00:17:45
