Tinker Talks - Commander of Air Force Materiel Command highlights Tinker, Partnerships, Priorities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70437" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to this edition of Tinker Talks. Gen. Duke Richardson, Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, sits down with us during his immersion of Tinker Air Force Base to talk about a host of topics.



Please remember to check out our socials:



Facebook and Instagram - @TinkerAirForceBase

Twitter - @Team_Tinker

Website - www.tinker.af.mil