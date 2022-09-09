Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 1

    50. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Audio by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is Part 1 of a two-part interview with Maj Alan Serrano. In this episode, we discuss Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association and Religion within the military.
    _____________________________________________________________

    Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70431
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109206748.mp3
    Length: 00:26:36
    Artist The Judge Adovate General's School Podcast
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50. The First Amendment in the Military with Major Alan Serrano - Part 1, by Capt. Erin Davis and Capt. Charlton Hedden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    extremism
    Air Force
    first amendment
    free speech

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT