Today’s Story: New Software for Fighter Jets
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70412
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109204803.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 8 September 2022, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT