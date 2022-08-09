Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 4: Future Vertical Lift Partnership

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Audio by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    Episode 4: Future Vertical Lift Partnership
    AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tod Royar and Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith sit down with Cindy Ponder, acquisition logistic specialist for Future Vertical Lift. This episode is a conversation about the important work performed by FVL and the partnership between FVL and AMCOM.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70410
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109204234.mp3
    Length: 00:07:44
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 4: Future Vertical Lift Partnership, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AMCOM
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Future Vertical Lift
    FVL

