Episode 4: Future Vertical Lift Partnership
AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tod Royar and Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith sit down with Cindy Ponder, acquisition logistic specialist for Future Vertical Lift. This episode is a conversation about the important work performed by FVL and the partnership between FVL and AMCOM.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 11:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70410
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109204234.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What AMCOM Can Do For You — Episode 4: Future Vertical Lift Partnership, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT