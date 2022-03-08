KMC Update - Air Force Promotions

CMSgt Charmaine Kelly discusses lower promotion rates in the Air Force over the next few years. She talks about enlisted rates over the past decade, encouraging airmen to keep doing their part and promoting the 86AW Life Talk Mental Health Support Group. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|08.03.2022
|09.07.2022 09:29
|Newscasts
|70390
|2209/DOD_109202032.mp3
|00:02:00
|2022
|Newscast
|DE
|1
|0
|0
