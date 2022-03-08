Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Air Force Promotions

    GERMANY

    08.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    CMSgt Charmaine Kelly discusses lower promotion rates in the Air Force over the next few years. She talks about enlisted rates over the past decade, encouraging airmen to keep doing their part and promoting the 86AW Life Talk Mental Health Support Group. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:29
    Germany
    AFN
    Promotions
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    Life Talk

