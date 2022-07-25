SSgt Benjamin Lapp from the Vehicle Registration Section of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron discusses what documents you need when you register a car. PCS season can bring many challenges; Ms. Mary Del Rosario, from the U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz Public Affairs Specialist, highlighted the garrison’s Summer Surge videos. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 09:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70389
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109202029.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Vehicle Registration and USAG Summer Surge Series, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT