KMC Update - Vehicle Registration and USAG Summer Surge Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70389" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

SSgt Benjamin Lapp from the Vehicle Registration Section of the 569th United States Forces Police Squadron discusses what documents you need when you register a car. PCS season can bring many challenges; Ms. Mary Del Rosario, from the U.S. Army Garrison Rhineland-Pfalz Public Affairs Specialist, highlighted the garrison’s Summer Surge videos. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)